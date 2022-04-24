Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

