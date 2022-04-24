Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,442 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927,394. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

