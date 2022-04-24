Summit Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,495,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $550,082,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. 8,487,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.34 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.