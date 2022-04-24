Summit Financial LLC Has $867,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

AMT stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $261.90. 1,664,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,158. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.