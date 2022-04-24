Summit Financial LLC Has $998,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.83. 2,648,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.