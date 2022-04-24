Summit Financial LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

