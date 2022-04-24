Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period.

VBK traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. 248,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

