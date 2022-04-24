Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,522,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.