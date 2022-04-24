Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of Summit Materials worth $149,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Summit Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of SUM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. 628,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,886. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.