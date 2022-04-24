Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

