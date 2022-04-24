Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.21 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) to announce $157.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.31 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $680.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $683.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.80 million, with estimates ranging from $600.12 million to $629.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 464,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

