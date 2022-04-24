Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $539.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.86.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.79 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day moving average of $385.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.