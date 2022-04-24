Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

