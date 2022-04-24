Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 376.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,921.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 5,837,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

