TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.82.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 640,207 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

