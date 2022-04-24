Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.