TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.