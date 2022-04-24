TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,315 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for about 5.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $452,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. 1,269,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.73 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.