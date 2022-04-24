TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMVWY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.13) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. TeamViewer has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $24.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.