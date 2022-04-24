Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6811 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67.
Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
