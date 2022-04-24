Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6811 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.55.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

