Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 43.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,909,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THC traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,949. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

