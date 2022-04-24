TerraKRW Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,400.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $3,400.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,306,427,898 coins and its circulating supply is 36,305,698,789 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.