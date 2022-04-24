Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Terran Orbital stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

