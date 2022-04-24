Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 7,913,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,426,570. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

