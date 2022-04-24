Terril Brothers Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 278,646 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up 1.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned about 0.33% of Plains GP worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 3,138,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

