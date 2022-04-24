Terril Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,520 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.60. 3,132,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

