Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,258 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.71 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

