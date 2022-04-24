Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.18. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.