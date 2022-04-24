The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,973. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

