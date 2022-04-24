The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $43.97 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

