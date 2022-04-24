The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Lion Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 604,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,025. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

