The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock worth $79,418,240 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.