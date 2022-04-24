The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 201,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

