The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359.31 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and $359.31 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00006891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

