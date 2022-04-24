The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

