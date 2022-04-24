The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

DIS stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.