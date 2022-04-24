THORChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.66 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $8.06 or 0.00020337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $87.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

