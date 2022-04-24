Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Holdings Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tiptree worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $319.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

