TKB Critical Technologies 1’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:USCTU)

TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. TKB Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCTU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.