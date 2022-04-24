Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $15.26 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $26.13 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00016473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00264901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

