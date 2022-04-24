Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.25.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

