Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.45.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
