Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.79 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.25. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.45.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

