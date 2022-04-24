TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $86.54 million and $12.29 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00103806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

