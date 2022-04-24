Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 604,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.