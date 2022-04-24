Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 22,748,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,191,180. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

