Unifty (NIF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $267,602.00

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Unifty has a total market cap of $31.32 million and $267,602.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $18.03 or 0.00045742 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.03 or 0.07399332 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,356.35 or 0.99865578 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.