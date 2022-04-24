United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock remained flat at $$31.75 during trading on Friday. 974,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

