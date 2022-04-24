United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Position Boosted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $756.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.