United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UFCS opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Fire Group by 4,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

