UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

UPH opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in UpHealth by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

